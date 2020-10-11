Surat adds 261 fresh COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Surat district on Sunday reported the highest number of 261 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat while three persons died, state health department said. With 21,388 patients getting discharged so far, the recovery rate inSurat city reached at 91.2 per cent, the civic body said. A totalof 29,227 people remained quarantined in the city, it said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 11-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 20:59 IST
Surat district on Sunday reported the highest number of 261 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat while three persons died, state health department said. With this, the tally of cases in the district now stands at 31,203 and the death toll at 973, it said.

While Surat city reported 176 new cases and 182 recoveries, 85 new infections were reported from rural areas and 115 others recovered, the release said. With 21,388 patients getting discharged so far, the recovery rate inSurat city reached at 91.2 per cent, the civic body said.

A totalof 29,227 people remained quarantined in the city, it said. 761 patients currently remain admitted in various hospitals.

