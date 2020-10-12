Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four Vatican Swiss Guards test positive for COVID-19

Four members of the Vatican Swiss Guards, the elite and colourfully dressed corps that protects the pope, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Vatican said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:29 IST
Four Vatican Swiss Guards test positive for COVID-19

Four members of the Vatican Swiss Guards, the elite and colourfully dressed corps that protects the pope, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Vatican said on Monday. The results came in over the weekend and added to three other residents or citizens of the tiny Vatican city-state who have tested positive in recent weeks, according to a statement.

They are believed to be the first in the corps to test positive. Nearly all of the guard are single men who live in a barracks just inside the Vatican gates. The commanders and married members live in separate apartments. All members have Swiss nationality.

The Vatican said all of those who had tested positive had mild symptoms. They have been isolated and tracing of those with whom they had been in direct contact was underway. The Vatican last week instituted prevention measures stipulating that everyone had to wear masks, even outdoors, and practice social distancing.

But some have noted that Pope Francis does not wear a mask at his general audiences and sometimes comes in relatively close contact with visitors, who are wearing masks. Sometimes, the visitors lower their masks so the pope can hear them and Vatican security men have not intervened to ask them to cover their mouth and nose. Some of his closest aides also have not been wearing masks at the audiences.

The pope had part of one lung removed during an illness when he was a young man in his native Argentina. He sometimes breathes heavily after climbing steps and some Vatican officials have speculated that difficulty breathing may be a reason he does not wear a mask in large spaces.

He has, however, worn masks in cars taking him to venues. Italy on Friday topped 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time since March.

The county is set to ban private parties and limit the numbers of guests at weddings and funerals among new restrictions aimed at curbing a surge in coronavirus infections. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Alex Richardson)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What is England's new COVID-19 lockdown system?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new system of lockdown rules on Monday, classifying the risk level in regions to help tackle rising infection rates in parts of England and simplify existing regulations. WHY IS THE GOVERNMEN...

2 Stanford economists win Nobel prize for improving auctions

Two American economists won the Nobel Prize for improving how auctions work, research that underlies much of todays economy - from the way Google sells advertising to the way telecoms companies acquire airwaves from the government. The disc...

PM Modi to rename rural edu body after former Union minister, release his autobiography

Prime Minister&#160;Narendra Modi will release the autobiography of former Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and also rename the Pravara Rural Education Society as Loknete Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society on Tues...

NCM seeks report from WB govt on turban controversy within 15 days

The National Commission for Minorities NCM has sought a report from West Bengal government within the next 15 days on the issue of the turban of a Sikh being allegedly pulled off by the state police during a political rally last week, sourc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020