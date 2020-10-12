Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's Indian worshipper dies 'depressed' over president's COVID-19 illness

An Indian man who worshipped https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-usa-trump-fans-idUSKBN20C1EH Donald Trump and was upset by the news of the U.S. president contracting COVID-19 died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday, an official from his village and police said. Bussa Krishna, who had said his devotion for Trump began more than four years ago when the leader appeared to him in a dream, had days ago posted a tearful video on his Facebook page wishing for his idol's recovery from the viral disease that has killed more than 1 million people worldwide.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 23:06 IST
Trump's Indian worshipper dies 'depressed' over president's COVID-19 illness

An Indian man who worshipped https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-usa-trump-fans-idUSKBN20C1EH Donald Trump and was upset by the news of the U.S. president contracting COVID-19 died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday, an official from his village and police said.

Bussa Krishna, who had said his devotion for Trump began more than four years ago when the leader appeared to him in a dream, had days ago posted a tearful video on his Facebook page wishing for his idol's recovery from the viral disease that has killed more than 1 million people worldwide. Trump revealed on Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and spent three nights in the hospital for treatment. He said on Sunday he had fully recovered and was due to resume campaigning on Monday ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. election.

Venkat Goud, the head of Krishna's native Konney village and a close friend, said he was "depressed" that Trump and his wife Melania had got the disease. "It's sad that he passed away without meeting his hero," Goud told Reuters by phone. "He had tried so hard to meet him" when Trump had come to India in February.

Raghupathi, a local police officer, said Krishna had left the village over two weeks ago to meet his parents in another part of the same southern state of Telangana. "It is there that he passed away due to a cardiac arrest," Raghupathi, who goes by one name, said.

Reuters could not immediately contact Krishna's family members or the hospital where he was taken to. Local media said Krishna was in his late thirties.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings Tom Banton b Saini 8 Shubman Gill run out 34 Nitish Rana b Sundar 9 Eoin Morgan c Udana b Sundar 8 Dinesh Karthik ...

Stefanos Tsitsipas pulls out of St. Petersburg Open

Greeces tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday pulled out of the St. Petersburg Open due to a minor leg injury. Tsitsipas picked the injury during the semi-final match against Novak Djokovic in the French Open on Friday.Hey everyone, Ju...

Budgam resident held in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist case

National Investigation Agency NIA arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorist Naveed Babu case.Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and...

Budgam resident held in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist case

National Investigation Agency NIA arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorist Naveed Babu case.Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020