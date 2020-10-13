Brazil registers 201 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours-Health ministry

Brazil registers 201 coronavirus deaths over 24 hours-Health ministryReuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 02:43 IST
Brazil confirmed 201 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 8,429 new cases, the nation's Health Ministry said on Monday.
The South American country has now registered 5,103,408 total confirmed coronavirus cases, from 5,094,979 on Sunday. Total deaths rose to 150,689 from 150,488 on Sunday.
