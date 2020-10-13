Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 13-10-2020 10:28 IST
Kenya records 11 more deaths from COVID-19, says Ministry of Health
The Health Ministry of Kenya on October 12 has announced that 11 more people in Kenya have been dead due to COVID-19, raising the country's death toll to 777, according to a news report by Nation.

Mutahi Kagwe, Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) of the country has also reported just 73 new cases, down from 388 on Sunday, raising the count to 41,619.

The new infections were found after the analysis of 2,001 samples over the last 24 hours, said Kagwe. Till then the total tested in Kenya since the first case was reported on March 13 rose to 593,199.

According to Kagwe 97 more patients had recovered from the disease, with 66 discharged from various hospitals and 31 from the home-based care program, raising Kenya's number of recovered patients to 31,097.

70 of the new patients were Kenyans and three foreigners, 46 male and 27 female, and the youngest 17 years old and the oldest 77.

Nairobi accounted for 34 of the cases, Kilifi 18, Mombasa 11, Busia four, Taita Taveta two and Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Meru, and Uasin Gishu one each.

