French government cannot rule out option of COVID curfew, says minister

French government cannot rule out option of COVID curfew, says ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:04 IST
French government minister Marlene Schiappa said on Tuesday the government could not rule out imposing a curfew on cities such as Paris to curb the spread of COVID-19.
"Everything is being examined. Nothing can be excluded," she told LCI television when asked about the possibility of imposing a curfew after another minister also hinted the government could take such a move.
