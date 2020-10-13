Left Menu
Physical fitness, mental tenacity, desi food helped me overcome COVID-19: Naidu

"I firmly believe that in spite of my age and certain medical problems like diabetes, I could overcome the COVID-19 infection because of my physical fitness, mental tenacity, regular physical exercise like walking and yoga, apart from eating only desi (traditional) food," he wrote.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:08 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said despite his age and certain medical problems, he could overcome the coronavirus infection because of physical fitness, mental tenacity and eating only "desi" food. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 29 and was found to have recovered from the infection on Monday.

Naidu, 71, was asymptomatic and was under home isolation. His wife Usha had tested negative for the infection. In a Facebook post, he said 13 employees of the Vice President's Secretariat, who had tested COVID-19 positive earlier, have now fully recovered.

"Similarly, I am pleased to know that 136 COVID-19-affected employees of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat have recovered. While 127 of the officials are attending office, the remaining are functioning from home," Naidu, who is also Rajya Sabha Chairman, said. "I firmly believe that in spite of my age and certain medical problems like diabetes, I could overcome the COVID-19 infection because of my physical fitness, mental tenacity, regular physical exercise like walking and yoga, apart from eating only desi (traditional) food," he wrote. Naidu said he has always preferred to eat desi food and continued the same during his self-isolation period. "Based on my own experience and firm conviction, I urge everyone to undertake some of physical exercise daily—be it walking, jogging or yoga. Also, it is important to eat protein-rich food and avoid junk food," he observed. Equally crucial for the people is to not lower their guard and to strictly adhere to protocols such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining personal hygiene at all times, the vice president pointed out.

During home quarantine, Naidu said he was able to spend a good amount of time by reading newspapers, magazines and articles on various issues, including the pandemic. While the government has been adopting a well-calibrated strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19, the need of the hour is for people to display a collective determination to defeat the virus by wearing masks, washing hands and following safe distancing norms, he said. Naidu thanked his personal staff, medical staff and experts who helped him recover from the infection.

