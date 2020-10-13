58 new COVID cases in Muzaffarnagar

Fifty-eight more people, including 22 jail inmates, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the total active cases to 589 on Tuesday, an official said. The number of recoveries rose to 4,709 after 49 more people recuperated, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said.

A total of 1,855 samples were tested and 58 people tested positive, while 49 patients recovered, the official said. The total number of jail inmates who have tested positive rose to 686 after 22 more prisoners contracted the infection, according to jail sources.