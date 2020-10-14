HMD sends first shipment of 56 mn syringes to Covax facility

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices on Wednesday said it has sent the first shipment of 56 million auto-disable syringes to Covax facility to help in COVID-19 vaccination. The Covax facility, which is working for global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, has ordered 140 million KOJAK AD Syringes from Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices (HMD) to be supplied between August and December 2020, it said.

"We have shipped out more than 56 million pieces of 5 ml auto disabled (AD) syringes for intramuscular syringes to Covax facility and will soon send the next shipment of 28 million Syringes by October end," HMD Managing Director Rajiv Nath said. About the availability of the syringes in India, Nath said: "Should the government need 100 million KOJAK auto-disable syringes for COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this year, we can easily offer them to lift the outstanding orders placed with us".

As India gets ready for COVID-19 vaccine, the government should be well equipped with a secured stock of syringes in advance to administer a vaccine when it is approved and ready, HMD said. Covax facility is a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure eventual COVID-19 vaccines reach those in greatest need, whoever they are and wherever they live.