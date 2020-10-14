Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Ireland to shut restaurants and suspend school in strictest UK lockdown

Northern Ireland is to impose the strictest COVID-19 restrictions seen in the United Kingdom since early summer, closing schools for two weeks and shuttering restaurants for four, First Minister Arlene Foster said on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:25 IST
N.Ireland to shut restaurants and suspend school in strictest UK lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Northern Ireland is to impose the strictest COVID-19 restrictions seen in the United Kingdom since early summer, closing schools for two weeks and shuttering restaurants for four, First Minister Arlene Foster said on Wednesday. The British-ruled region has become one of Europe's biggest COVID-19 hotspots in recent weeks. Its health minister described the situation last Friday as becoming more grave by the hour.

"We do not take this step lightly ... the COVID transmission rates must be turned down or we will be in a very difficult place very soon indeed," Foster told the regional parliament after announcing the measures. "We are very determined that this will be a time-limited intervention. They will not continue beyond the four weeks."

The closure will affect the entire hospitality sector, with the exception of takeaway and delivery services, and double the length of the annual October school break from one week to two. Under the measures, retail will remain open, but "close contact services" such as hairdressers and beauticians will be closed.

People will be advised to avoid all unnecessary travel and work from home, while universities will be asked to teach remotely as far as possible. The United Kingdom as a whole has been reporting record numbers of daily infections, and the highest number of deaths since early summer.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a new tiered system of restrictions for England on Monday, with Liverpool and the surrounding Merseyside region placed in the highest level. The government of the Irish Republic will consider whether to respond to the new measures and impose additional restrictions in areas close to the open Northern Ireland border where infection levels are also very high, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said earlier on Wednesday.

Ireland has had stricter restrictions in place since last week, with all indoor restaurant dining and non-essential travel banned, but Varadkar said more measures may be needed. Northern Ireland's health department reported 863 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and seven more deaths, meaning it has had 334 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Much distance still to be covered for a Brexit deal, EU official says

Negotiations on the European Unions future relationship with Britain have made some progress but there is still a long way to go for a deal, an EU official said ahead of a summit of the blocs leaders at which Brexit will be one of the key i...

50 teams of CPCB to keep a check on polluting activities in Delhi-NCR: Govt

In order to step up efforts for ensuring better air quality in the upcoming winter season, strict vigil will be maintained against polluting activities in Delhi and neighbouring towns, the Ministry of Environment said on Wednesday. Fifty te...

FOREX-Dollar holds on to gains; euro touches nine-day low

The dollar index held its recent gains on Wednesday and the euro touched a nine-day low, as global equity markets remained cautious in light of diminishing hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine or U.S. fiscal stimulus. The rally in global equities s...

NIA arrests 2 main conspirators in Jaipur gold smuggling case

The NIA has arrested two people, who used to work in Riyadh, for their alleged involvement in smuggling over 18 kg gold from Saudi Arabia, an official said on Wednesday. Chuna Ram and Aizaz Khan, both residents of Rajasthans Nagaur district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020