Astrazeneca to provide Indonesia 100 million COVID-19 vaccines next year- foreign minister

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:11 IST
Astrazeneca to provide Indonesia 100 million COVID-19 vaccines next year- foreign minister

AstraZeneca is set to provide Indonesia with 100 million coronavirus vaccines next year, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday.

Indonesia's health ministry has signed a letter of intent with AstraZeneca, Retno added. "The first shipment will be made by the first half of 2021," she told a news conference.

