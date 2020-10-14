Astrazeneca to provide Indonesia 100 million COVID-19 vaccines next year- foreign minister

Astrazeneca to provide Indonesia 100 million COVID-19 vaccines next year- foreign ministerReuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:11 IST
AstraZeneca is set to provide Indonesia with 100 million coronavirus vaccines next year, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday.
Indonesia's health ministry has signed a letter of intent with AstraZeneca, Retno added. "The first shipment will be made by the first half of 2021," she told a news conference.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesian
- Retno
- Retno Marsudi