Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal imposes tougher COVID-19 measures as virus spreads

Tougher measures will be adopted in Portugal from Thursday onwards to contain record levels of new coronavirus cases, including stricter limits on gatherings and heavier penalties for rule-breaking establishments. "I know many people are tired of the restrictions," Prime Minister Antonio Costa told a news conference on Wednesday. "I also know many people, particularly the young, have a false perception that COVID-19's risks are lower for them.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:32 IST
Portugal imposes tougher COVID-19 measures as virus spreads
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tougher measures will be adopted in Portugal from Thursday onwards to contain record levels of new coronavirus cases, including stricter limits on gatherings and heavier penalties for rule-breaking establishments. "I know many people are tired of the restrictions," Prime Minister Antonio Costa told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I also know many people, particularly the young, have a false perception that COVID-19's risks are lower for them. But this perception is an illusion. COVID-19 carries a risk for you but it also carries an enormous risk of transmission to others," he said. From Thursday, gatherings will be limited to five people. Weddings and baptisms can be attended by a maximum of 50, but university parties will be banned.

Fines for businesses which do not comply with the rules will be doubled from an upper limit of 5,000 to 10,000 euros. Costa will also submit a proposal to parliament to make face masks compulsory in crowded outdoor spaces, and use of the government's tracing app StayAway Covid compulsory for some workforces.

The government is not afraid of imposing further restrictions if the spread of the coronavirus outbreak doesn't slow, Costa said. "We are not going to prohibit husband and wife from kissing," Costa jokingly said. "The duty we have is to protect ourselves but the indisputable duty is to protect others."

Portugal, a nation of just over 10 million people, initially won praise for its quick response to the pandemic, recording a comparatively low 90,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,110 deaths. But the country reported over 1,000 new cases in a single day for the first time since April last week and hit a record high of 1,646 cases on Saturday, in line with the rise in cases across Europe after a summer lull.

The pandemic is set to leave lasting scars on the Portuguese economy, with the government predicting gross domestic product to contract 8.5% this year.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia report record figures of daily COVID-19 infections

Croatias health authorities reported 748 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, a daily record, with the capital Zagreb also registering a record of 211 new cases.The previous record of 542 new cases was reported a week ago. Since the pandem...

Wales to ban entry to people in COVID hotspots in rest of UK

Wales announced on Wednesday that it intended to ban people living in areas with high rates of COVID-19 infections in the rest of the United Kingdom from entering the country, in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.Under plans being ...

Cabinet apprised of MoU for cooperation in groundwater management

The Union Cabinet was apprised of a memorandum of understanding MoU signed by the Central Ground Water Board CGWB to promote cooperation in surface and groundwater training, education and research to achieve water security for agricultural,...

Abject inaction of BJP-led government in Haryana prime cause for Delhi's pollution: AAP

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Wednesday claimed that the abject inaction of BJP-led government in neighbouring Haryana is a prime cause for Delhis increasing pollution. He further claimed that des...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020