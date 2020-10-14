Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal imposes tougher COVID-19 measures as virus spreads

Costa said the government was not afraid of imposing further restrictions if the spread of the outbreak did not slow. During a separate news conference, Health Minister Marta Temido told those hoping to return to their pre-COVID lives the "disease has not vanished".

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:48 IST
Portugal imposes tougher COVID-19 measures as virus spreads

Tougher measures will be imposed in Portugal from Thursday onwards to contain record levels of coronavirus cases, including stricter limits on gatherings and heavier penalties for rule-breaking establishments. Prime Minister Antonio Costa will also submit a proposal to parliament to make face masks compulsory in crowded outdoor spaces, and use of the government's tracing app compulsory for some workforces.

"I know many people are tired of the restrictions," Costa told a news conference on Wednesday. "I also know many people, particularly the young, have a false perception that COVID-19's risks are lower for them. But this perception is an illusion. COVID-19 carries a risk for you but it also carries an enormous risk of transmission to others."

From Thursday, gatherings will be limited to five people. Weddings and baptisms can be attended by a maximum of 50, but university parties will be banned. Fines for businesses which do not comply with the rules will be doubled from an upper limit of 5,000 to 10,000 euros.

Portugal, a nation of just over 10 million people, initially won praise for its quick response to the pandemic, recording a comparatively low 91,193 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,117 deaths, but cases have crept back up. On Wednesday, the country hit 2,072 daily cases, the highest number of infections in a single day since the pandemic started, according to health authority DGS, although testing rates have also increased.

There were nearly 400 localised outbreaks reported across the nation, DGS said, adding most of the coronavirus cases were concentrated in and around the capital Lisbon and in the country's northern region. Costa said the government was not afraid of imposing further restrictions if the spread of the outbreak did not slow.

During a separate news conference, Health Minister Marta Temido told those hoping to return to their pre-COVID lives the "disease has not vanished". "We will all be put to a very tough test," she said.

The pandemic is set to leave lasting scars on the Portuguese economy, with the government predicting gross domestic product to contract 8.5% this year.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti returns to Twitter, Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajputs sister Shweta Singh Kirti is back on Twitter and Instagram after she deactivated her accounts earlier on Wednesday. Kirti has been at the forefront of JusticeForSSR campaign since the demise of Rajput on June 14.Earlie...

Three arrested for creating fake website of CPWD, duping unemployed youth

Three men have been arrested for allegedly creating a fake website of the Central Public Works Department CPWD and duping unemployed youth on the pretext of providing them government jobs, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Amit Kumar 2...

UK PM Johnson resists national lockdown but rules nothing out

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday resisted a short lockdown for all of England but said he ruled nothing out in the face of calls to shut the country down for two weeks as a circuit breaker in order to save lives. With cases...

OnePlus to invest Rs 100 cr to expand retail presence in India

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 100 crore towards expanding its offline retail network as it looks to strengthen its reach in tier II cities and beyond in the country. The company, which unveiled its lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020