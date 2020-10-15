Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federal judge rules Tennessee abortion law unconstitutional

“Plaintiffs in the present case have proven with overwhelming evidence that the 48-hour waiting period (in addition to serving no legitimate purpose) severely burdens the majority of women seeking an abortion,” Friedman wrote. “It significantly delays this time-sensitive medical procedure, and also makes it so time-consuming, costly, and inconvenient to obtain that the predominantly low-income population seeking the service must struggle to access it, if they can access it at all.” And Friedman noted another key difference: Pennsylvania had 81 abortion providers at the time of the Casey decision, 10 times more than Tennessee today.

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 15-10-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 01:11 IST
Federal judge rules Tennessee abortion law unconstitutional
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Tennessee's 48-hour waiting period law for abortions is unconstitutional because it serves no legitimate purpose while placing a substantial burden on women who seek abortions in Tennessee. Tennessee's 2015 law requires women to make two trips to an abortion clinic, first for mandatory counseling and then for the abortion at least 48 hours later.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Bernard Freidman found that the state could not show that the law furthers its purported goals. "Women's mental and emotional health is not benefited because the mandatory waiting period does nothing to increase the decisional certainty among women contemplating having an abortion," Friedman wrote.

"Further, the evidence demonstrates that at least 95% of women are certain of their decisions, post-abortion regret is uncommon, and abortion does not increase women's risk of negative mental health outcomes." Friedman, an appointee of President Ronald Reagan, found the testimony of the state's main witness to be "not credible and not worthy of serious consideration." Priscilla Coleman, a psychology professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, testified at trial that abortion is associated with mental health problems and said she believes most of the scientific literature on abortion is politically biased in favor of abortions. Directors of Tennessee abortion clinics testified at trial that the wait period causes women financial hardship and stress. They also said the two-visit requirement poses logistical challenges for patients and clinics that cause abortions to be delayed far beyond the 48 hours required by law, pushing some women into surgical abortions, which have greater risks of complications. A few women are pushed beyond the time when they can receive an abortion altogether.

Friedman, found that the evidence supported those claims because second trimester abortions had increased since the law went into effect and safer medication abortions had decreased. In addition, Friedman said the mandatory waiting period is "gratuitously demeaning" by treating women as incapable of making rational decisions.

"Defendants' suggestion that women are overly emotional and must be required to cool off or calm down before having a medical procedure they have decided they want to have, and that they are constitutionally entitled to have, is highly insulting and paternalistic – and all the more so given that no such waiting periods apply to men," he wrote. However, Friedman declined to rule on the plaintiffs' equal protection claim, having already found the law unconstitutional because of the undue burden it places on women.

Friedman references the U.S. Supreme Court's 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision in favor of a 24-hour waiting period in Pennsylvania, noting that at the time there was little in the court record to show how much the waiting period burdened women. He contrasts that to the Tennessee case. "Plaintiffs in the present case have proven with overwhelming evidence that the 48-hour waiting period (in addition to serving no legitimate purpose) severely burdens the majority of women seeking an abortion," Friedman wrote.

"It significantly delays this time-sensitive medical procedure, and also makes it so time-consuming, costly, and inconvenient to obtain that the predominantly low-income population seeking the service must struggle to access it, if they can access it at all." And Friedman noted another key difference: Pennsylvania had 81 abortion providers at the time of the Casey decision, 10 times more than Tennessee today. The Tennessee law contained a provision that if the 48-hour waiting period were found unconstitutional, it would convert to a 24-hour waiting period. Friedman blocked that possibility by prohibiting Tennessee from enforcing either one.

The Wednesday ruling comes more than a year after a four-day trial on the law and amid the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who critics worry could help to weaken or even overturn U.S. abortion rights.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania Trump

President Donald Trumps 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, after both of his parents contracted the virus, first lady Melania Trump said on Wednesday.Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibite...

Soccer-Lukaku powers Belgium back to winning ways as they beat Iceland

Stand-in captain Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium got back to winning ways with a 2-1 away triumph over Iceland in the Nations League on Wednesday. Lukaku opened the scoring inside 10 minutes and added a penalty after Birkir Saevarsson...

Soccer-Mbappe strike gives France 2-1 win in Croatia

France stretched their unbeaten run against Croatia to eight games after a late goal by Kylian Mbappe gave the world champions a 2-1 win in their Nations League top-tier Group 3 match on Wednesday. The result left France second in the group...

BRIEF-Fed's Quarles and Kaplan comments at Hoover Institution event

DALLAS FEDS KAPLAN KEY ELEMENT OF NEW FED FRAMEWORK IS CLARITY THAT FED WILL BE LESS PRE-EMPTIVE THAN IN THE PAST DALLAS FEDS KAPLAN CLARIFIES THAT 2 INFLATION IS NOT A CEILING KAPLAN MY OWN SENSE OF MODERATE INFLATION OVERSHOOT IS AROUND...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020