Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Sinopharm offers experimental COVID-19 vaccines to students - WSJ

The move by China National Biotec Group Co (CNBG) is aimed at boosting public confidence in homegrown inoculations, the Journal reported, citing a company website and some students who applied for it. The announcement of the company distributing vaccines to students appeared on a website where people could sign up to receive it, the newspaper reported.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 07:01 IST
China's Sinopharm offers experimental COVID-19 vaccines to students - WSJ

A division of Chinese state-run Sinopharm Group Co Ltd that is developing two COVID-19 vaccines is offering them for free to Chinese students going abroad for higher studies, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3iWzvYJ on Wednesday. The move by China National Biotec Group Co (CNBG) is aimed at boosting public confidence in homegrown inoculations, the Journal reported, citing a company website and some students who applied for it.

The announcement of the company distributing vaccines to students appeared on a website where people could sign up to receive it, the newspaper reported. The website said on Monday that 481,613 people had taken the vaccine while an additional 93,653 had applied to be inoculated, according to the report.

The website was down starting Tuesday, the report said, adding that it was "under maintenance". CNBG did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

China launched a vaccine emergency use programme in July, offering three experimental shots developed by a unit of state pharmaceutical giant China National Pharmaceutical Group and U.S.-listed Sinovac Biotech. A fourth vaccine being developed by CanSino Biologics was approved for use by the Chinese military in June.

On the other hand, an Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company called Group 42 is nearing the end of Phase III clinical trials of a vaccine in partnership with CNBG.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Canterbury grower ordered to repay nearly $50,000 for unlawful deductions

Canterbury horticulture employer Christopher Gray, trading as Motukarara Asparagus, has been ordered by the Employment Relations Authority ERA to repay nearly 50,000 for unlawful deductions, minimum wage arrears, and holiday pay entitlement...

Mexico captures leader of bloody Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel

Mexican security forces have captured drug gang leader Adn Ochoa, known as El Azul, who headed a cartel central Mexico blamed for fanning a surge of violence this year. Guanajuatos governor Diego Sinhue announced Ochoas capture on Twitter o...

Biden raises record USD 383 million in September

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised USD 383 million for his election effort in September, a record-breaking sum that eclipses the unprecedented fundraising from the previous month. The haul, announced Wednesday night, leaves hi...

Soccer-New A-League season to kick off in late December

The 2020-21 season of Australias A-League will kick off on Dec. 27 and run through to June next year, Football Federation Australia said on Thursday. In changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the completion of the 2019-20 se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020