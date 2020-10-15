Germany posts record daily increase in coronavirus cases

Left Menu
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-10-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 08:06 IST
Germany posted a record daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, adding 6,638 cases and bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 341,223, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. Germany's previous record daily increase was 6,294 on March 28, according to RKI data.

Thursday's tally showed the reported death toll rose by 33 to 9,710. By European standards, Germany has experienced relatively low infection and death rates so far during the pandemic, but new daily cases have jumped in recent weeks and Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned there could be 19,200 infections per day if current trends continue. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

