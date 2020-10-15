German health minister urges discipline to clamp down on coronavirus

Germany will see in the coming days whether the measures agreed to control the spread of the coronavirus are tough enough, and more people need stick to the rules to keep infections at a manageable level, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

"It's important to understand that we are not powerless against this virus. We can do something, we all can make a difference every day," Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio on Thursday.

"We can be the spoilsport for the virus if we are careful with one another and keep the number of new infections to a level we can handle."