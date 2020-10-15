Left Menu
Puducherry adds 245 new coronavirus cases, two deaths take toll to 570.

The Health department had discharged 213 patients from hospitals after recovery during the last 24 hours. The overall Covid-19 cases in Puducherry stood at 32,486 (after transfer of four patients to Tamil Nadu), the Minister said, adding while there were 4,551 active cases, 27,365 patients had recovered and were discharged so far while the fatalities were 570.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:34 IST
The union territory of Puducherry reported 245 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more deaths pushed the toll to 570, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Thursday. The 245 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 4,649 samples, he told a virtual press meet.

The Puducherry region had 174 of the new cases followed by Karaikal (39), Mahe (27) and Karaikal (5), he added. The Minister said that 2.5 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 2.14 lakh samples out of them were negative.

Rao said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.75 per cent and 84.24 per cent respectively. The Health department had discharged 213 patients from hospitals after recovery during the last 24 hours.

The overall Covid-19 cases in Puducherry stood at 32,486 (after transfer of four patients to Tamil Nadu), the Minister said, adding while there were 4,551 active cases, 27,365 patients had recovered and were discharged so far while the fatalities were 570. Of the two patients who died in the last 24 hours, a 68-year old woman patient died of infection in Government GH here while the other patient (male) aged 60 years died at the Government GH in Karaikal. Both were diagnosed to be Covid pneumonia patients.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI PTI PTI PTI

