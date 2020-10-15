UK eyes calling Manchester ''very high risk'

Millions of people in northern England are waiting to find out whether they will be placed under the government's tightest COVID-19 restrictions as local leaders meet with senior government officials about efforts to slow the spread of the virus. The mayor of the greater Manchester area, with 2.8 million people, says he expects to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's team on Thursday for talks on whether the region will be classified as a “high risk” area. That's the highest risk category in the government's new three-tier regional COVID-19 strategy and would require restrictions such as closing bars and banning social gatherings outside one's own home.

The government is also talking with leaders of other parts of northern England where COVID-19 infection rates are high. London Mayor Sadiq Khan says his city may soon move into the high alert level. He wrote to Johnson on Wednesday seeking details about what assistance would be provided to businesses and individuals affected by such a move.

“Urgent action is needed to protect Londoners and bring the virus under control in our city,” Khan said in a tweet posted Thursday. “The government must provide proper financial help to all businesses and vulnerable Londoners affected by further restrictions.".