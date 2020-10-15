Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanofi reports positive animal test results for potential COVID-19 vaccine

Clinical trials of an experimental vaccine against COVID-19 which is being developed by France's Sanofi and U.S. biotech firm Translate Bio are on track to begin before the end of the year after positive results in tests on animals. Sanofi and Translate Bio said in a statement on Thursday that the results from pre-clinical trials showed two doses of the MRT5500 vaccine induced a "favourable" immune response in mice and monkeys.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 17:31 IST
Sanofi reports positive animal test results for potential COVID-19 vaccine

Clinical trials of an experimental vaccine against COVID-19 which is being developed by France's Sanofi and U.S. biotech firm Translate Bio are on track to begin before the end of the year after positive results in tests on animals.

Sanofi and Translate Bio said in a statement on Thursday that the results from pre-clinical trials showed two doses of the MRT5500 vaccine induced a "favourable" immune response in mice and monkeys. There is no internationally-approved vaccine to protect against COVID-19, which has killed more than 1 million people around the world and triggered economic chaos.

More than 40 drugmakers and research groups are conducting human trials to develop vaccines, with seven which have progressed to the late stages of tests. The finding published on Thursday is similar to that released in August by Translate Bio, which at the time said it aimed to launch clinical trials in November.

Sanofi and Translate Bio confirmed that a phase 1/2 trial on humans would begin in the fourth quarter to test for safety and to determine the dosage before a possible final Phase 3 trial. They did not provide a precise starting date.

In mice, they said four dose levels had been assessed using a two-dose vaccination schedule, adding that the pre-clinical results were undergoing peer review for potential publication. "Two doses of MRT5500 induced neutralizing antibody levels significantly higher than those observed in COVID-19 patients," the companies said.

In non-human primates (NHPs), Sanofi said three dose levels had been evaluated with a similar two-dose approach. "The preclinical results we report in this paper demonstrate the ability of MRT5500 to elicit a favorable immune response in both mice and non-human primates," Ronald Renaud, Chief Executive of Translate Bio, said.

The vaccine candidate uses a technology known as messenger RNA (mRNA) which instructs cells in the body to make specific coronavirus proteins that then produce an immune response. Several companies are also using this approach to develop a vaccine, including U.S. companies Moderna and Pfizer whose candidates have reached late-stage trials.

Sanofi is also developing another COVID-19 vaccine candidate with British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and started a clinical trial in September, with the first results expected by the end of the year.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair blames European 'mismanagement' for winter cuts

Ryanair became the latest European airline to announce big reductions in its winter schedule after coronavirus-related travel restrictions were reimposed across the continent. Casting the blame on European governments for mishandling air tr...

Volkswagen rolls out red and white edition of Polo, Vento

German auto major Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday rolled out a special red and white edition of its hatchback Polo and Vento sedan without any additional cost under its festive offer Volksfest 2020. Besides the special edition o...

Malaysia's Firefly to start jet flights in Q1 next year

Firefly Airlines will start flying jet planes in the first quarter of next year, its parent Malaysia Aviation Group MAG said on Thursday, in a sign MAG is shifting its focus as core brand Malaysia Airlines struggles to survive. MAG, which i...

EPCA says no relaxation for housing societies to use gensets

A Supreme Court-appointed pollution monitoring authority made it clear on Thursday that it will not allow any relaxation, except for essential services, in banning the use of electricity generators in Delhi-NCR and asked people to question ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020