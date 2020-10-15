Left Menu
Development News Edition

England tracing scheme reports new low proportion of COVID contacts reached

The proportion of contacts of COVID-19 cases reached by England's test and trace scheme fell to a record low of 62.6% in the latest week, health ministry statistics revealed on Thursday, intensifying criticism of the misfiring system. The figure falls well short of a target of reaching 80% of contacts and comes after an error delayed some tracing in the previous week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:15 IST
England tracing scheme reports new low proportion of COVID contacts reached
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

The proportion of contacts of COVID-19 cases reached by England's test and trace scheme fell to a record low of 62.6% in the latest week, health ministry statistics revealed on Thursday, intensifying criticism of the misfiring system.

The figure falls well short of a target of reaching 80% of contacts and comes after an error delayed some tracing in the previous week. Asked about the record low proportion of contacts reached, health minister Matt Hancock cited unprecedented numbers of people being contacted through the system, though that comes as prevalence of the disease rises.

"Of course we want to make sure that we get things even faster and we have an even greater testing capacity," Hancock told lawmakers. Weekly statistics showed 87,918 people were transferred to the contact tracing system between Oct 1 and Oct 7, including around 11,000 cases delayed from an earlier reporting period by a technical problem.

Of those transferred, 76.8% were reached and asked to give details of their contacts. Although the 216,627 people identified as contacts of those cases was double the previous week, only 62.6% were reached, a record low proportion. Government scientists admit that the test and trace system works less well when prevalence is high, casting doubt on the government's strategy of local lockdowns to contain outbreaks through test and trace.

Opposition Labour health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth said the figures equated to 81,000 people circulating in society having been exposed to the virus, and said test and trace was "only getting worse." The weekly statistics showed a 64% increase in cases in the latest week, and also an increase in positive results among people tested.

"Simply looking at the increase in the number of cases, is proof that the system has not succeeded," Professor James Naismith of University of Oxford, said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Bucharest's hot water pipes are cracking under pressure

On a rainy Tuesday in October, Miruna Nicolaescu was heating water on her kitchen stove for a shower, one of thousands of Bucharest residents left without hot running water because the citys decrepit pipes keep bursting.My reaction was, not...

WHO names independent body to investigate Congo sex abuse claims

By Nellie Peyton DAKAR, Oct 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday it was setting up a seven-person independent commission to investigate claims of sexual exploitation and abuse by aid workers dur...

Paytm Mall's festive season sale to begin from Oct 16

Homegrown e-commerce platform Paytm Mall on Thursday said it will start its eight-day long Maha Shopping Festival sale from October 16 with participation of over 5,500 brands. The firms online sale coincides with Flipkarts Big Billion Days ...

Rugby-French federation and league agree on players' availability

The French rugby federation and the league have reached an agreement over the players availabilities for this autumns test matches, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. According to the agreement, 31 player...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020