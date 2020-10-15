Harris pauses in-person campaigning after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19

Harris pauses in-person campaigning after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:21 IST
U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will cancel her travel plans through Sunday after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the campaign said in a statement.
The campaign said that Harris was last tested on Wednesday and was negative. Her communications director, Liz Allen, had tested positive.
