Left Menu
Development News Edition

India expected to have COVID-19 vaccine in next few months: Harsh Vardhan

Vardhan said to fight against COVID-19 the social vaccine of maintaining a distance of six feet should be followed, along with regular washing of hands and wearing of masks and face covers, especially in public places.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:55 IST
India expected to have COVID-19 vaccine in next few months: Harsh Vardhan
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. He made the comments at the Annual General Meeting of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and St. John's Ambulance.

"We are very much into the vaccine development process...in the next few months at the most we should have a vaccine and in the next six months we should be in the process of delivering the vaccine to the people of India," he said. Vardhan said to fight against COVID-19 the social vaccine of maintaining a distance of six feet should be followed, along with regular washing of hands and wearing of masks and face covers, especially in public places. "Maintaining a distance of six feet, regular washing of hands and wearing of masks/face covers, especially in public places can save lives along with livelihood, which has been the ultimate goal of government," he said.

He said this potent social vaccine can stop the disease and it also forms the foundation of the 'Jan Andolan' against COVID-19. Vardhan said IRCS, through its blood centres, has gone out of its way to ensure that there is no shortage of blood for the people in need. "Innovative ways of promotion of voluntary blood donation coupled with dedicated efforts of the staff, managers and volunteers have resulted into the 24x7 operations of blood services across the country," he said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

2017 London Marathon champ Wanjiru banned 4 years for doping

Former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya has been banned for four years for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said it was highly likely that Wanjiru used prohibited substances, citing abnormalities in his biological passport...

Manish Shukla murder case: production warrant issued against man lodged in Bihar jail

A court here in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district issued a production warrant against one person lodged in a Bihar jail on a prayer by the CID in connection with the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla. The court ordered that Subodh Si...

Ghaziabad Police launches ‘Operation Awara’; 238 ‘vagabonds’ held

To put a curb on crimes like chain-snatching and mobile phone theft, the Ghaziabad Police has launched Operation Awara, under which suspicious vagabonds are being arrested, an official said on Thursday. Police have nabbed 238 suspects so fa...

WHO names independent body to investigate Congo sex abuse claims

Adds details, quotes throughout By Nellie PeytonDAKAR, Oct 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday it was setting up a seven-person independent commission to investigate claims of sexual exploitati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020