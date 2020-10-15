Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden's coronavirus cases keep rising, but official says it is not a second wave

Sweden reported 1,075 new coronavirus cases on Thursday but the country's top epidemiologist said a recent rise in new infections was not the sign of a second wave. State Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said countries like the Netherlands, France and Spain were experiencing a second wave but this was not the case in Sweden.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:06 IST
Sweden's coronavirus cases keep rising, but official says it is not a second wave
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Sweden reported 1,075 new coronavirus cases on Thursday but the country's top epidemiologist said a recent rise in new infections was not the sign of a second wave. Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns, leaving most schools, restaurants and businesses open throughout the pandemic, has seen the number of new cases trending higher since early September.

Many European countries are re-introducing restrictions to prevent the COVID-19 spread after a spike in transmissions. State Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said countries like the Netherlands, France and Spain were experiencing a second wave but this was not the case in Sweden. "That would take a rather substantial spread in large parts of society that we are not at all seeing in Sweden," he told reporters, adding however that the recent increase in cases needed to be taken "very seriously".

The total of new infections reported by the Health Agency on Thursday includes a number of cases that had not been included in previous days' counts. Sweden reported 3 new deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 5,910. In terms of the overall population, that rate is several times higher than Nordic neighbours, but lower than countries like Spain, Italy and Britain that opted for lockdowns.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Indigenous Colombians march to Bogota, demand meeting with president

Some 5,000 indigenous people from southeast Colombia on Thursday set out on foot and in buses to the capital Bogota to protest the governments economic and social policies and demand a meeting with President Ivan Duque.The march, which depa...

Twitter restricts Trump's campaign account from tweeting

Twitter Inc on Thursday temporarily restricted U.S. President Donald Trumps election campaign account from tweeting, saying a video from the account about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens son violated its rules.The video posted ...

2017 London Marathon champ Wanjiru banned 4 years for doping

Former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru of Kenya has been banned for four years for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said it was highly likely that Wanjiru used prohibited substances, citing abnormalities in his biological passport...

Manish Shukla murder case: production warrant issued against man lodged in Bihar jail

A court here in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district issued a production warrant against one person lodged in a Bihar jail on a prayer by the CID in connection with the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla. The court ordered that Subodh Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020