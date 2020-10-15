These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . DES47 PB-FARM-PROTEST Punjab farmers to intensify stir against farm laws Chandigarh: Various farmer outfits in Punjab on Thursday announced to intensify their stir against the recently enacted agriculture laws and said they would not allow BJP leaders to "propagate the so-called benefits" of the new legislations. .

DES27 PB-FARM-LAWS-IRANI Cong 'restless' as farmers got freedom to sell crop anywhere in country: Smriti Irani Chandigarh: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday hit out at the Congress for opposing farm laws, saying it has got "restless" as farmers have been given the freedom to sell their produce anywhere in the country. . DES49 UP-FIRING-2NDLD DEATH Man shot dead amid fracas at meeting; local BJP leader booked, officials suspended Ballia/Lucknow: A local BJP leader allegedly shot dead a man as a fracas broke out Thursday at meeting attended by administration and police officials over allotment of ration shops in a Ballia village, officials said. .

UP-VIRUS-LD CASES Number of active COVID cases fall by 47% in last 28 days in UP: Official Lucknow: The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has come down by 47 per cent in the last 28 days, a senior official said here on Thursday. . LGD16 RJ-COURT-SHOURIE-HOTEL Laxmi Vilas hotel case: Rajasthan HC adjourns hearing till Monday Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court here adjourned till Monday the hearing into the pleas seeking quashing of FIRs against former Union minister Arun Shourie and four others in connection with the sale of Udaipur's Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel two decades ago. .

DES43 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan: 14 more COVID deaths, 2,039 fresh cases Jaipur: Fourteen more deaths and 2,039 fresh coronavirus positive cases were recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 1,708 and 1,67,279 respectively in the state, officials said. . DES52 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports 1,199 fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 more fatalities Chandigarh: Haryana on Thursday reported 1,199 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 1,46,706, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,623, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. .

DES50 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 423 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand Dehradun: Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 56,493 on Thursday with 423 more people testing positive for the infection, while 18 patients died at different hospitals, according to a bulletin by the state health department. . IN THE PIPELINE... .

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to flag off Phase 2 of Punjab's Smart Village Campaign on Saturday. . Chandigarh: Punjab to reopen schools from October 19 for students of Classes 9 to 12 Lucknow: Law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of sexually exploiting her fails to appear before court in perjury case.