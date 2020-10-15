Two more COVID-19 deaths in Chandigarh, toll crosses 200-mark

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh took the toll to 201 while 83 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 13,477 in the Union territory on Thursday, a health bulletin stated. There are 1,044 active cases in the city as of now, as per the medical bulletin.

A total of 113 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 12,232, as per the bulletin. A total of 92,198 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 78,160 tested negative while reports of 139 samples were awaited, the bulletin stated.