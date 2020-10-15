Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Chandigarh, toll crosses 200-mark

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh took the toll to 201 while 83 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 13,477 in the Union territory on Thursday, a health bulletin stated. A total of 92,198 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 78,160 tested negative while reports of 139 samples were awaited, the bulletin stated.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-10-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 22:13 IST
Two more COVID-19 deaths in Chandigarh, toll crosses 200-mark

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh took the toll to 201 while 83 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 13,477 in the Union territory on Thursday, a health bulletin stated. There are 1,044 active cases in the city as of now, as per the medical bulletin.

A total of 113 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 12,232, as per the bulletin. A total of 92,198 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 78,160 tested negative while reports of 139 samples were awaited, the bulletin stated.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Environmentalists, Democrats fault Trump court pick Barrett on climate evasion

Environmental groups and Democrats on Thursday criticized President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett for dodging questions during her Senate confirmation hearing about climate change, while Republicans rallied to her de...

U.S. unveils streamlined commercial space regulations Thursday

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration unveiled final regulations on Thursday on streamlined commercial space launch and re-entry license requirements, a senior official told Reuters. The 785-pages regulation, which was first proposed in ...

France's new COVID-19 cases set new 24-hour record, above 30,000

French health authorities on Thursday reported the number of new daily coronavirus infections jumped above 30,000 for the first time since the start of the epidemic.French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered a nightly curfew in P...

Israeli parliament approves deal establishing ties with UAE

Israels parliament approved on Thursday a U.S.-brokered deal establishing formal relations with the United Arab Emirates, by a vote of 80 lawmakers in favour and 13 opposed.The deal, known as the Abraham Accords, was signed between the Midd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020