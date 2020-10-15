Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Faster coronavirus recovery could add $9 trillion to global income by 2025 -IMF's Georgieva

Speeding up the recovery from the coronavirus recession can add $9 trillion in global income by 2025, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, adding that this depended on strong international cooperation, including on vaccines. Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of the IMF's steering committee, Georgieva also called on the United States and China to keep up strong economic stimulus that can help boost global recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:09 IST
WRAPUP 1-Faster coronavirus recovery could add $9 trillion to global income by 2025 -IMF's Georgieva

Speeding up the recovery from the coronavirus recession can add $9 trillion in global income by 2025, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, adding that this depended on strong international cooperation, including on vaccines.

Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of the IMF's steering committee, Georgieva also called on the United States and China to keep up strong economic stimulus that can help boost global recovery. "If we may make fast progress everywhere, we could speed up the recovery. And we can add almost $9 trillion to global income by 2025, and that in turn could help narrow the income gap between richer and poorer nations," Georgieva said.

"We need strong international cooperation and this is most urgent today for vaccine development and distribution," she said. Equitable and affordable access to COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines globally will be key to avoid an economic recovery that leaves "long lasting scars" according to the steering committee's statement.

MORE PARTICIPANTS The committee said private creditors' and official bilateral creditors' participation in debt relief for poor countries is essential, with Georgieva adding that "further private sector participation is still needed, and it remains an outstanding issue."

The G20 on Wednesday approved a six-month extension to mid 2021 of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) that freezes official bilateral debt payments, and said they would consider a further six-month extension in April. But private creditors and lenders outside the Paris Club are not fully participating. "We are disappointed by the absence of progress of private creditors’ participation in the DSSI, and strongly encourage them to participate on comparable terms when requested by eligible countries," the steering committee said, while encouraging "the full participation of official bilateral creditors."

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Government offers Transport for London further £1bn bailout - Sky News

The British government is offering the Transport for London TfL a further 1 billion pounds bailout, Sky News reported on Thursday. The government is demanding the extension of Londons congestion charge zone and further fare hikes as part of...

10 lakh construction workers will soon be registered by Labour Welfare Board: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday took charge of the Labour department of Delhi government and set an ambitious target of registration of 10 lakh construction workers with the Labour Welfare Board in the coming months. He ass...

Motorcycling-Rossi tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Aragon MotoGP

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekends Aragon MotoGP, the Yamaha rider said on Thursday. Italian Rossi, 41, has failed to finish in each of the last three races, crashing out o...

Shiva Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Javadekar to ensure transparency in TRP system

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday urged Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to take urgent steps to ensure transparency in the TRP system. Chaturvedi met Javadekar on a day when the Broadcast Audience Research...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020