Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy coronavirus cases surge to new daily record close to 9,000

Italy has registered 8,804 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the highest daily tally since the start of the country's outbreak and up steeply from 7,332 on Wednesday. There were also 83 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, jumping from 43 the day before but still far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April when a daily peak of more than 900 fatalities was reached.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:14 IST
Italy coronavirus cases surge to new daily record close to 9,000

Italy has registered 8,804 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the highest daily tally since the start of the country's outbreak and up steeply from 7,332 on Wednesday.

There were also 83 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, jumping from 43 the day before but still far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April when a daily peak of more than 900 fatalities was reached. The number of people in intensive care with the virus has risen steadily. It stood at 586 on Thursday, up from 539 the day before and compared with a low of around 40 in the second half of July.

Italy was the first country in Europe to be hit by COVID-19 and has the second-highest death toll in the continent after Britain, with 36,372 fatalities since the outbreak flared in February, according to official figures. Thanks to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, the government managed to get the contagion under control by the summer, but infections have soared in the last few weeks.

Daily cases still remain significantly fewer than those being recorded in France, Spain and Britain. However, due to the steady increase in new infections some regions have decided to add restrictions to those already imposed by the central government.

The southern Campania region, around Naples, has decided to shut schools until the end of October after a spike in infections. Some 1,127 people tested positive in Campania on Thursday, the second hardest-hit region after Lombardy.

Along with restrictions, Italian authorities have been trying to raise testing capacity amid complaints of long queues at centres, and Thursday saw a new record for tests conducted over a 24 hour period, at 162,932.

Also Read: Q & A-Twists and turns in Atlantia's battle with Italian government

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Government offers Transport for London further £1bn bailout - Sky News

The British government is offering the Transport for London TfL a further 1 billion pounds bailout, Sky News reported on Thursday. The government is demanding the extension of Londons congestion charge zone and further fare hikes as part of...

10 lakh construction workers will soon be registered by Labour Welfare Board: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday took charge of the Labour department of Delhi government and set an ambitious target of registration of 10 lakh construction workers with the Labour Welfare Board in the coming months. He ass...

Motorcycling-Rossi tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Aragon MotoGP

Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekends Aragon MotoGP, the Yamaha rider said on Thursday. Italian Rossi, 41, has failed to finish in each of the last three races, crashing out o...

Shiva Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urges Javadekar to ensure transparency in TRP system

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday urged Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to take urgent steps to ensure transparency in the TRP system. Chaturvedi met Javadekar on a day when the Broadcast Audience Research...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020