Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain moves closer to COVID-19 vaccine trials that infect volunteers

"Human challenge" trials of potential COVID-19 vaccines, where volunteers are deliberately infected with the disease, could become a reality after a British biotech firm signed a contract with the government to create and provide strains of the virus. Preliminary work for the trials, which aim to speed up the process of determining the efficacy of a vaccine candidate, is being carried out by hVIVO, a unit of pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan, hVIVO said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 11:35 IST
Britain moves closer to COVID-19 vaccine trials that infect volunteers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

"Human challenge" trials of potential COVID-19 vaccines, where volunteers are deliberately infected with the disease, could become a reality after a British biotech firm signed a contract with the government to create and provide strains of the virus.

Preliminary work for the trials, which aim to speed up the process of determining the efficacy of a vaccine candidate, is being carried out by hVIVO, a unit of pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan, hVIVO said on Friday. This involves creating a human challenge study model that could be used should such trials gain ethical and safety approval from regulators.

"The model development involves the manufacture of the challenge virus and the first-in-human characterization study for this virus," the company said. Supporters of human challenge trials say they are a good way to cut short the often lengthy process of testing potential vaccines on tens of thousands of volunteers in the real world who go about normal life and are monitored to see if they contract the disease or are protected from it.

In these tightly-controlled trials, volunteers are given a vaccine, and then about a month later are deliberately infected with the disease under controlled conditions. They are then isolated in a quarantine facility and monitored to see if they become sick or if the vaccine protects them. Critics say deliberately infecting someone with a potentially deadly disease for which there is currently no effective treatment is unethical.

Any human challenge trials conducted in Britain would have to be approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, the healthcare regulator that looks into safety, ethics, and protocol. Any assessment would be carried out after hVIVO completes its preliminary work. The characterization study - the first step towards finding the right form and dose of the virus that could be used to deliberately infect participants in future trials - is backed by Imperial College London and will be conducted by hVIVO at a specialist research unit at London's Royal Free Hospital.

The work will be carried out "under the scrutiny of highly trained scientists and medics", hVIVO said in a statement.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Hooch tragedy: ED files chargesheet against Bihar liquor mafia in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a chargesheet against liquor mafia Sanjay Pratap Singh and others before a special court in Patna here in connection with a money laundering case related to the hooch tragedy, in which 21 persons los...

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Budgam

An encounter is underway between a joint team of security forces and terrorists here in the Chadoora area of Budgam on Friday.Encounter has started at Chadoora area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall...

Ex-Mexico army chief arrested in LA on drugs, money charges

Former Mexican defence secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, who led the countrys army for six years under ex-President Enrique Pena Nieto, has been arrested on drug trafficking and money laundering charges at Los Angeles International Airpor...

Japan PM Suga vows to do all it takes to organise Tokyo Olympics next year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Friday to do whatever it takes to organise the Tokyo Olympics next year by working closely with the International Olympics Committee and its Japan chapter. I want to make sure I see the Olympi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020