Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney lifts quarantine for N Zealand travellers

More than 350 passengers are scheduled to take three flights from Auckland on Friday and will not have to undergo hotel quarantine on arrival in Sydney. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said: “This is great news for tourism.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:12 IST
Sydney lifts quarantine for N Zealand travellers
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Australia's largest city Sydney lifted quarantine restrictions on travelers from New Zealand on Friday while the second-largest city, Melbourne, marked the 100th day of one of the world's longest pandemic lockdowns. More than 350 passengers are scheduled to take three flights from Auckland on Friday and will not have to undergo hotel quarantine on arrival in Sydney.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said: "This is great news for tourism. It's also great news for family reunification and grateful businesses." New Zealand will continue to insist that travelers from Australia quarantine in hotels for 14 days on arrival. The Victoria state government has resisted pressure from businesses and the federal government to relax a second lockdown that began when stay-at-home orders took effect in Melbourne on July 9.

Victoria recorded only two new COVID-19 cases in the latest 24-hour period. The state last recorded such a low number on June 8, with daily tallies peaking at 725 on Aug. 5. Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said he will announce on Sunday conservative plans to relax Melbourne's lockdown.

"The decisions on Sunday will be conservative because this is a wildly infectious virus," Andrews told reporters. "These are some of the most difficult decisions that I've made in 20 years in public life." New South Wales on Friday reported five new cases in Sydney, including four who were infected overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

NCC, National Service Scheme & Bharat Scouts be deployed for assisting panel in monitoring stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana & UP.

NCC, National Service Scheme Bharat Scouts be deployed for assisting panel in monitoring stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana UP....

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended a birthday greeting to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and wished him a long and healthy life. Birthday greetings to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. Na...

SC directs chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, UP to help Lokur panel in surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt.

SC directs chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, UP to help Lokur panel in surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt....

SC appoints ex-judge of apex court Justice Madan B Lokur as one-man panel to monitor steps to prevent stubble burning.

SC appoints ex-judge of apex court Justice Madan B Lokur as one-man panel to monitor steps to prevent stubble burning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020