Poland reports new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths

Poland reports new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deathsReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:13 IST
Poland on Friday reported a new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths, while it counted 7,705 new confirmed coronavirus cases as it grapples with a spike in cases amidst fears of limited hospital beds and ventilators.
Poland now has 157,608 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,440 deaths. On Thursday, Poland recorded a daily record of 8,099 new confirmed coronavirus cases as it introduced new restrictions.