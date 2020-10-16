Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin worried by surge in COVID-19 cases but says situation "under control"

The Kremlin said on Friday it was worried by a record surge in COVID-19 cases in Russia but that the situation was under control. Russia reported a record high of 15,150 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, including 5,049 in the capital Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:54 IST
Kremlin worried by surge in COVID-19 cases but says situation "under control"

The Kremlin said on Friday it was worried by a record surge in COVID-19 cases in Russia but that the situation was under control.

Russia reported a record high of 15,150 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, including 5,049 in the capital Moscow. Nearly all of Moscow's pre-trial detention facilities have stopped taking in new suspects as a precaution, the TASS news agency cited a prison monitor group as saying.

"The Kremlin is indeed worried by these statistics. We see the epidemic is spreading substantially," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "The situation is currently under control despite this sad trend." Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, the worst-affected area, has said this week could prove decisive in trying to curb the spread of the virus.

On Friday, he said about 1,200 people were being admitted to hospital each day in the capital, an increase from a daily rate of 1,000 last week, and that he hoped authorities would prevent that number from going over 1,500. "After 1,500 the situation will be harder. We will also manage with that. But it will be a different order of magnitude," he was quoted by TASS as saying.

On Thursday, the city of nearly 13 million people said it would introduce a QR-code system for staff and customers at nightclubs and bars that are open between midnight and 6 a.m. Moscow has ordered businesses to have at least 30% of staff working remotely and introduced online learning for secondary school students.

Russia, which has a population of around 145 million, has reported 1,369,313 cases since the pandemic began. It reported 232 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 23,723.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-County teams to vie for two trophies in 2021 after ECB rejig competition

County teams will compete for two first-class trophies in the 2021 season with the County Championship to resume with a group stage format followed by a five-day final for the Bob Willis Trophy, the countrys cricket board ECB announced on F...

BJP booth vice president died in police custody: BJP West Bengal unit

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP booth vice president Madan Ghodai allegedly died in police custody, claimed BJP West Bengal unit on Friday adding that he was beaten mercilessly in custody.Madan Ghodai, BJP booth vice president, died in police cu...

Delhi: Env minister asks officials to prepare report for implementing anti-air pollution campaign

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed concerned departments to prepare a ground report for the implementation of the Red light on, gaadi off campaign to curb vehicular pollution. Rai chaired a meeting with the additional c...

6 killed, 3 injured in bomb blast in Afghanistan's Ghor province

At least 6 people were killed and three other suffered injuries in a roadside bomb blast in Ferozkoh city of Ghor province, on Friday. At least six people were killed and three more were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Ferozkoh city, Gh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020