Ladakh records another COVID-linked death, 89 new cases

Forty-nine more patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 4,254 in the Union Territory. According to the bulletin, the active COVID-19 case count stands at 1,018 in the UT -- 821 in Leh district and 197 in Kargil district. Thirty-four more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection in Leh while the number stood at 15 in Kargil, according to the bulletin.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:24 IST
Ladakh records another COVID-linked death, 89 new cases

One more novel coronavirus patient died in the Union Territory of Ladakh, raising the related toll to 65 while 89 fresh cases brought the infection count to 5,393, an official bulletin said on Friday. The new fatality was registered in Leh district, the bulletin said.

Of the total deaths linked to the infection, 27 are from Leh district and 38 from Kargil district, the bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services said. Forty-nine more patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 4,254 in the Union Territory.

According to the bulletin, the active COVID-19 case count stands at 1,018 in the UT -- 821 in Leh district and 197 in Kargil district. Thirty-four more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection in Leh while the number stood at 15 in Kargil, according to the bulletin.

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

