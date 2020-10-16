Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin frets at COVID surge but calls it 'under control'

The Kremlin said on Friday it was worried by a record surge in COVID-19 cases but that the situation was still under control in Russia which has the world's fourth highest infection tally. Russia reported a record high of 15,150 new cases in the previous 24 hours, including 5,049 in the capital Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:29 IST
Kremlin frets at COVID surge but calls it 'under control'

The Kremlin said on Friday it was worried by a record surge in COVID-19 cases but that the situation was still under control in Russia which has the world's fourth highest infection tally.

Russia reported a record high of 15,150 new cases in the previous 24 hours, including 5,049 in the capital Moscow. Nearly all of Moscow's pre-trial detention facilities have stopped taking in new suspects as a precaution, the TASS news agency cited a prison monitor group as saying.

"The Kremlin is indeed worried by these statistics. We see the epidemic is spreading substantially," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "The situation is currently under control despite this sad trend." Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, the worst-affected area, has said this week could prove decisive in trying to curb the spread of the virus.

On Friday, he said about 1,200 people were being admitted to hospital each day in the capital and that he hoped authorities would prevent that number surpassing 1,500. "After 1,500 the situation will be harder. We will also manage with that. But it will be a different order of magnitude," he was quoted by TASS as saying.

On Friday, officials at the Moscow metro were stopping passengers without masks or gloves from entering the sprawling underground system, video published by RIA news agency showed. Some officials have attributed the rise in cases to people's disregard for precautions.

The city of nearly 13 million people said on Thursday it would introduce a QR code system for staff and customers at nightclubs and bars open between midnight and 6 a.m. Moscow has ordered businesses to have at least 30% of staff working remotely and introduced online learning for secondary school students.

Russia, which has a population of around 145 million, has reported 1,369,313 cases since the pandemic began. Russia reported 232 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official toll to 23,723.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Business brief

IDBI Bank on Friday announced the launch of banking services on WhatsApp for its customersWhatsApp banking facility shall enable the banks customers to avail various essential banking services such as account balance information, last five ...

Congress demands probe into govt recruitments during BJP rule in Assam

The Congress on Friday demanded an enquiry by a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court into all the recruitments to various departments of the Assam government during the four-and-half years of BJP rule in the state. Leader of the oppositi...

Biden out-raises Trump USD 383M to USD 248M in September

President Donald Trump was out-raised by Democrat Joe Biden in September and is being outgunned financially by his rival with just weeks to go until Election Day. Trumps campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and associated ...

Bank of Baroda inks pact with Mahindra & Mahindra for tractor finance

To push agriculture finance, state-owned Bank of Baroda BoB on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Mahindra and Mahindra for tractor finance business. The lender, through its over 5,000 rural and semi-urban branch network, will prov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020