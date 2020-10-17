Austria's daily coronavirus cases surge past 2,000 to new record - paper

Austria's daily tally of new coronavirus cases has surpassed 2,000 for the first time, surging to a new record, newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Saturday.

The tabloid, which has accurately reported the figures before their official publication in the past, said 2,317 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. Earlier this month, the daily number surpassed the record of 1,050 set during the first wave in March.