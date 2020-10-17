Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision to reserve beds in pvt hospitals sought to mitigate virus spread: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said the move to reserve beds for COVID-19 patients in several private hospitals here was to "mitigate the spread of virus" and those levelling allegations on the government were trying to "jeopardise efforts" being made for people's welfare.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 18:36 IST
Decision to reserve beds in pvt hospitals sought to mitigate virus spread: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said the move to reserve beds for COVID-19 patients in several private hospitals here was to "mitigate the spread of virus" and those levelling allegations on the government were trying to "jeopardise efforts" being made for people's welfare. A plea in the Delhi High Court has challenged the September 13 order of the Delhi government, directing 33 private hospitals to reserve at least 80 per cent of their total ICU bed strength for COVID-19 patients.

"The decision to reserve beds for COVID-19 patients stems out of sheer concern to mitigate spread of virus. Those putting allegations against the Delhi government are trying to jeopardise the efforts made by us for the welfare of our citizens," he said. Jain made the assertion in a Facebook post and also shared a news article related to the issue.

The national capital recorded 22 COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, taking the death toll to 5,946, while 3,428 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.24 lakh, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the 58,145 tests conducted the previous day.

On October 10 and September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16, when Delhi saw 58 fatalities. The tally of active cases on Friday slightly rose to 22,814 from 22,605 the previous day.

The number of containment zones in Delhi also slightly increased to 2,747 from 2,727 on Thursday. The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The government on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the policy decision directing 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients was taken as a stop-gap and temporary measure with an intent to mitigate the surge of coronavirus cases in the national capital. In an affidavit filed before Justice Navin Chawla, the AAP government vehemently denied that the decision, which was stayed by the high court on September 22, was in violation of any fundamental right of the citizens of Delhi and termed the petition by 'Association of Healthcare Providers' as wholly misplaced and baseless.

The high court granted one week time to the petitioner association, which claims that the 33 private hospitals against whom the order was passed are its members and sought to quash the order to reserve 80 per cent ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, to file rejoinder to the government's affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on November 18. The government has already challenged the single judge's stay order before a division bench which has listed it for hearing on November 27.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the government, said there is a prediction that in the upcoming festive season, the number of COVID-19 cases will go up..

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Two illegally constructed houses sealed in Jammu

Jammu Development Authority JDA on Saturday sealed two illegally constructed houses here, a spokesperson said. Located at Chowadhi area, both the houses were constructed without any valid building permission from the competent authority, th...

Magazine alleges police detained, assaulted its journalist; Police denies charge

The Caravan magazine has alleged that police detained and assaulted their journalist while he was reporting a protest in North Delhis Model Town, but the police denied the charge and asserted that it acted as per law. In a tweet, the magazi...

Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, but moving away from Indian coast: IMD

The low pressure over the Arabian Sea intensified into a depression on Saturday but is moving away from the Indian coast and no adverse weather is likely over the west coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. Yesterdays well-mar...

Transit shutdowns fail to deter Thai pro-democracy protests

Pro-democracy activists in Thailand staged a fourth straight day of high-profile protests in the capital on Saturday, thwarting efforts by the authorities to stop them, including a shutdown of the citys mass transit systems. Unlike protests...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020