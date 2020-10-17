One more COVID-19 death in UP's Muzaffarnagar
The district's death toll has mounted to 70, while the number of active cases stands at 474. The latest victim of the disease here is a 52-year-old man who was admitted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Begarazpur on October 14, District Magistrate Selvakumar J said.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday reported one more death due to COVID-19 and 20 fresh cases. The district's death toll has mounted to 70, while the number of active cases stands at 474.
The latest victim of the disease here is a 52-year-old man who was admitted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Begarazpur on October 14, District Magistrate Selvakumar J said. The official said 30 more people have recovered, taking the number of cured persons to 4,931.
- READ MORE ON:
- Selvakumar J