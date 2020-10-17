One more COVID-19 death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday reported one more death due to COVID-19 and 20 fresh cases. The district's death toll has mounted to 70, while the number of active cases stands at 474.

The latest victim of the disease here is a 52-year-old man who was admitted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Begarazpur on October 14, District Magistrate Selvakumar J said. The official said 30 more people have recovered, taking the number of cured persons to 4,931.