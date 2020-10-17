Surat reports 239 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; 286 discharged

Surat's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose by 239 on Saturday to touch 32,713, the highest in Gujarat, while two deaths took the toll to 989, an official said. A total of 286 people were discharged, with Surat city accounting for 179.

Of the new cases, Surat city accounted for 171 and the rural parts of the district 68, he added. The city's recovery rate reached 91.8 per cent with the overall number of people discharged reaching 22,469.

While 27,958 patients areunder quarantine in the city, 644 patients are admitted in various hospitals in the city, including 201 in two government-run facilities, the official said. "In the civil hospital, 111 beds are occupied as against 2,225 beds available. In SMIMER hospital run by SMC, out of 821 beds, 90 are occupied as on date," he added.

In rural Surat, Kamrej has reported 1,763 cases so far and 88 deaths, the highest in nine talukas, while Choryasi has reported 1,712 cases, followed by Bardoli with 1,548, said officials..