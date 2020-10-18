Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Long COVID' linked to organ impairment in young people without pre-existing conditions: Study

In this low-risk population with persisting "long COVID" symptoms, almost 70 per cent of the individuals have impairment in one or more organs, four months after initial symptoms of the coronavirus infection, the researchers said. "In this young cohort with low prevalence of comorbidities, the extent of symptom burden and organ impairment is concerning," the scientists noted in the study.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-10-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 13:01 IST
'Long COVID' linked to organ impairment in young people without pre-existing conditions: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have assessed more than 200 people infected with the novel coronavirus and found that there was significant evidence of heart, lung, liver and pancreas impairment four months post-COVID-19 in young individuals without risk factors or pre-existing disease. The yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, published in the preprint repository medRxiv, assessed 201 individuals enrolled at two UK sites -- Perspectum, Oxford and Mayo Clinic Healthcare, London -- following infection with the novel coronavirus between April and September 2020. According to the researchers, including Sandeep Kapur from Mayo Clinic Healthcare, the average age of the participants was 44, and they completed the assessments 105-160 days after initial symptoms. They said the prevalence of pre-existing conditions such as obesity and hypertension was low among the participants, and only 18 per cent of the individuals had been hospitalised with COVID-19.

Nearly four months after the initial symptoms, the study found that the participants still reported fatigue, muscle aches, breathlessness, and headaches. In this low-risk population with persisting "long COVID" symptoms, almost 70 per cent of the individuals have impairment in one or more organs, four months after initial symptoms of the coronavirus infection, the researchers said.

"In this young cohort with low prevalence of comorbidities, the extent of symptom burden and organ impairment is concerning," the scientists noted in the study. Months after the initial symptoms were reported, the participants still experienced ongoing cardiorespiratory (92 per cent) and gastrointestinal (73 per cent) symptoms, and 42 per cent of individuals had ten or more symptoms, they said.

According to the researchers, there was evidence of mild organ impairment in heart (32 per cent), lungs (33 per cent), kidneys (12 per cent), 63 liver (10 per cent), pancreas (17 per cent), and spleen (6 per cent). "Single and multi-organ impairment was observed, and was significantly associated with risk of prior COVID-19 hospitalisation," the scientists wrote in the study. Citing the limitations of the study, the researchers said the cause-effect relationship between organ impairment and infection could not be deduced, "but may be addressed by longitudinal follow-up of individuals with organ impairment." They added that the study population was limited by ethnicity despite disproportionate impact of COVID-19 in non-white individuals. However, the researchers believe the findings have implications not only for the burden of long COVID but also for public health approaches which have assumed low risk in young people with no comorbidities. "There is urgent need for further multi-organ assessment, including blood and imaging analysis in the COVID-19 context, as well as linkage with primary and secondary care data, so that long COVID can be properly defined," the researchers noted in the study.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Possibility of second wave of coronavirus infections in winter season cannot be ruled out: Expert panel chief V K Paul

The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths have declined in the last three weeks as the spread of the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states, Niti Aayog Member V K Paul said on Sunday but did not rule out the possibility of a sec...

Maha: Marijuana worth over Rs 50 lakh seized; 2 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested two persons from Navi Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and recovered marijuana worth over Rs 50 lakh from their possession, an official said on Sunday. A team of the NCBs Mumbai unit recovered 1,0...

'Ball is in EU's court' as chance of Brexit deal recedes - Gove

Senior British minister Michael Gove said the chance of striking a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union had fallen because the bloc had not been willing to intensify talks or produce detailed legal texts. Asked by Sky News if EU n...

Pakistan military: Soldier killed by Baluchistan militants

Militants killed a Pakistani paramilitary soldier and wounded three others in an ambush on a security patrol in southwestern Baluchistan province, the countrys military said Sunday. The Frontier Corps patrol came under gunfire in the distri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020