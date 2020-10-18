Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vardhan says Kerala paying price for 'gross negligence' during Onam; No shortage of medical oxygen

With Kerala witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections recently, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the state was paying the "price for gross negligence" during Onam festivities when unlocking of services along with an increase in travel for trade and tourism led to the spread of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 15:56 IST
Vardhan says Kerala paying price for 'gross negligence' during Onam; No shortage of medical oxygen

With Kerala witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections recently, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the state was paying the "price for gross negligence" during Onam festivities when unlocking of services along with an increase in travel for trade and tourism led to the spread of COVID-19. The minister said this ought to serve as a good lesson for all the state governments that were being negligent in planning for the festival season.

Kerala's COVID-19 tally has crossed 3.3 lakh while the toll climbed to 1,139 on Saturday. Prior to Onam (August 22), the state had reported around 54,000 cases, while the death toll was nearly 200. During an interaction with his social media followers on the sixth episode 'Sunday Samvaad', Vardhan reiterated his request to everyone to celebrate festivals at home with their loved ones in the traditional way to ward off the risk of COVID-19 infection.

“This festive season, charity must take precedence over celebrations. "My own celebrations too shall remain subdued due to the heart-rending impact of COVID-19 on lakhs of corona warriors across the world battling for us," the minister stated.

He also assured that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in the country and that the government is ready to scale up the production capacity to meet any further increase in demand arising due to the pandemic. Responding to a question on Kerala recently reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases, Vardhan said that between January 30 and May 3, the state had reported just 499 cases and two deaths due to the disease.

He regretted that "Kerala was paying the price of gross negligence" during the recent Onam festivities when state-wise unlocking of services, along with an increase in inter and intrastate travel for trade and tourism led to the spread of COVID-19 across various districts. “The epi curve of Kerala changed completely due to Onam festivities across the state. The daily new cases nearly doubled," Vardhan said.

He exhorted the people to honour the prime minister's call for a 'jan andolan' (mass movement) to religiously follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Vardhan also said that as of yet, no mutation of coronavirus has been detected in India that is either more transmission efficient or more pathogenic.

He rekindled the joy of having morning tea with the daily newspaper in a respondent by reassuring him that there is no scientific evidence that proves that novel coronavirus transmission can happen via newspapers. "Reading newspapers is completely safe even during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Answering a question on the discrepancy in the COVID-19 death figures, Vardhan said that the Ministry of Health has taken up the issue of correct certification of COVID-19 deaths with all states and UTs on multiple instances. It has also shared a proper modality of reporting of deaths with them to ensure consistency in reporting of COVID-19 related deaths across India, the minister said.

On the availability of medical oxygen in the country, he said the current oxygen production capacity of India is around 6400 MT/Day. The government is ready to scale up the production capacity to meet any further increase in demand arising due to the pandemic, he said.

The Empowered Group constituted by the home ministry is monitoring the requirement of medical oxygen across India. The health ministry is also monitoring the availability and supply of medical oxygen at the field level through regular video conferencing with state nodal officers as well as with principal secretaries or mission directors.

He said 1,02,400 medical oxygen cylinders had been delivered to states and UTs. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has fixed the price of Liquid Medical Oxygen. Guidelines on 'Rational use of oxygen for management of COVID-19' have also been issued, he informed.

Vardhan remarked that although there are no intranasal COVID-19 vaccines under trial in India at the moment, Serum India and Bharat Biotech are expected to pursue clinical trials of such vaccines in the country in the coming months on receipt of regulatory approval. He clarified that the Phase 3 clinical trial is generally with thousands of participants, sometimes even close to 30,000 to 40,000.

It is possible that from a specific city or hospital, a couple of hundred participants are selected at a given time but, in general, the overall Phase 3 participant pool is much larger, the minister said..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Top Christian clerics urge Lebanese leaders to agree on government

The leaders of Lebanons Maronite and Orthodox Christian churches urged Lebanese leaders on Sunday to stop delaying talks on forming a government in scathing sermons in which they blamed them for the countrys financial crisis and political d...

CBI books six customs officers in Bengaluru in gold missing case

The CBI has booked six customs officials in connection with the alleged disappearance of gold weighing 2.6 kg from a warehouse at the airport in the city. The gold was seized at the Kempegowda international airport here from 13 passengers b...

U'khand forest dept develops 'Badri Van' near Badrinath temple

The Uttarakhand forest department has developed a forest named Badri Van near the famous Himalayan temple of Badrinath by growing plant species endemic to the area. The Badri Van has been developed over a one-acre plot along the highway en ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs NATION DEL33 FATF-PAK Pak fails to fulfil 6 key mandates of FATF no action against Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed New Delhi Pakistans failure to fulfil six key obligations of the FATF, includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020