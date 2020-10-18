No lockdown needed in Bulgaria to contain new wave of pandemic - IMF

Bulgaria will not need to impose a full lockdown to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic if it follows protective measures like mask-wearing and social distancing, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

"Bulgaria risks, like every other country, a shock from a second wave," Georgieva told a videoconference press briefing for Bulgarian media on Sunday.

"It does not mean a full lockdown when you follow protective measures, like wearing masks, social distancing and testing is followed. This is what we should do now in the face of a second wave."