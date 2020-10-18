Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,995 fresh cases

At present, there are 21,139 active cases in the state, while 1,50,327 people have recovered from the infection, it said. In Jaipur, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 350 till now, followed by 166 in Jodhpur, 129 in Bikaner, 127 in Ajmer, 112 in Kota, 88 in Bharatpur, 73 in Pali, 52 in Nagaur, 60 in Udaipur, 50 in Alwar, 45 in Sikar, 31 in Barmer and 26 each in Dholpur, Banswara, Baran and Rajsamand.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 18:59 IST
Rajasthan reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,995 fresh cases

Rajasthan recorded 13 more coronavirus-related fatalities on Sunday, taking the death toll to 1,748, while 1,995 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,73,266, according to a bulletin by the Health Department. At present, there are 21,139 active cases in the state, while 1,50,327 people have recovered from the infection, it said.

In Jaipur, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 350 till now, followed by 166 in Jodhpur, 129 in Bikaner, 127 in Ajmer, 112 in Kota, 88 in Bharatpur, 73 in Pali, 52 in Nagaur, 60 in Udaipur, 50 in Alwar, 45 in Sikar, 31 in Barmer and 26 each in Dholpur, Banswara, Baran and Rajsamand. Of the 1,995 fresh cases, 382 were reported from Jaipur, 303 form Jodhpur, 278 from Bikaner, 110 from Bharatpur, 100 from Ganganagar, 93 from Ajmer and 76 from Jalore, among others.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Farmer dies of heart attack during BJP's public rally

A septuagenarian farmer reportedly died of a heart attack during a public meeting in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa district on Sunday, where BJPs Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was scheduled to speak, an official said. The Congress alleged t...

Top foreign stories at 2005 hrs

The upcoming US elections on November 3 could very well see the expansion of the so called Samosa Caucus, a termed coined by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi for informal grouping of Indian-American lawmakers, according to the latest Congres...

House Speaker Pelosi says 'I'm optimistic' on coronavirus relief deal before U.S. election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday differences remain with President Donald Trumps administration on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package but she was optimistic legislation could be pushed through before Election Day.Pelosi, the...

13 deaths, 476 fresh virus cases in Punjab

Thirteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 476 fresh cases took the states infection tally to 1,27,630. So far, 4,012 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin. The places w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020