Rajasthan reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,995 fresh cases

Rajasthan recorded 13 more coronavirus-related fatalities on Sunday, taking the death toll to 1,748, while 1,995 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,73,266, according to a bulletin by the Health Department. At present, there are 21,139 active cases in the state, while 1,50,327 people have recovered from the infection, it said.

In Jaipur, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 350 till now, followed by 166 in Jodhpur, 129 in Bikaner, 127 in Ajmer, 112 in Kota, 88 in Bharatpur, 73 in Pali, 52 in Nagaur, 60 in Udaipur, 50 in Alwar, 45 in Sikar, 31 in Barmer and 26 each in Dholpur, Banswara, Baran and Rajsamand. Of the 1,995 fresh cases, 382 were reported from Jaipur, 303 form Jodhpur, 278 from Bikaner, 110 from Bharatpur, 100 from Ganganagar, 93 from Ajmer and 76 from Jalore, among others.