COVID-19: Haryana’s first zero death day in over 4 months

Haryana reported no coronavirus-related death on Sunday, the state's first zero COVID-19 fatality day in four-and-a-half months, but its caseload increased by 952, officials said. In September, Haryana had reported more than 20 daily fatalities for several days. On March 17, the state had reported its first COVID-19 case after a 29-year-old woman from Gurgaon district had tested positive for the infection.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 21:23 IST
Haryana reported no coronavirus-related death on Sunday, the state's first zero COVID-19 fatality day in four-and-a-half months, but its caseload increased by 952, officials said. The death toll in the state stands at 1,640, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

“The Haryana Health Department is happy to announce that no death due to COVID-19 has been reported today (24-hour period),” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said. He said it is after a span of 135 days that no death due to novel coronavirus has been reported in the state.

“Earlier, it was on June 6 that no death due to the highly contagious virus was reported. While it is heartening, yet there is no room for complacency and the Haryana Health department will remain proactive and alert till there is a lasting solution to the COVID-19 infection,” he added. In September, Haryana had reported more than 20 daily fatalities for several days.

On March 17, the state had reported its first COVID-19 case after a 29-year-old woman from Gurgaon district had tested positive for the infection. She had a travel history to Malaysia and Indonesia. With 952 fresh cases, the infection tally in the state rose to 1,50,033 Sunday.

The districts which reported a huge spike in cases include Gurgaon (249), Faridabad (177) and Hisar (131). At present, there are 10,042 active cases, the recovery rate is 92.21 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.09 per cent while the rate at which infections are doubling is 42 days, according to officials.

