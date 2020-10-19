Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK police to get COVID-19 'case-by-case' data to enforce self-isolation

It said the move was part of a legal requirement for people who had tested positive and their close contacts to self-isolate when formally notified to do so. “The DHSC has agreed a memorandum of understanding with the NPCC (National Police Chiefs Council) to enable police forces to have access on a case-by-case basis to information that enables them to know if a specific individual has been notified to self-isolate,” a DHSC spokesperson said.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-10-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 14:16 IST
UK police to get COVID-19 'case-by-case' data to enforce self-isolation

Police forces in England will have access to data of people told to self-isolate through the official National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace system as part of their enforcement of coronavirus lockdown rules. Forces will have access to the information telling them if an individual has been told to self-isolate on a "case-by-case basis", the government's Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said on Friday. It said the move was part of a legal requirement for people who had tested positive and their close contacts to self-isolate when formally notified to do so.

"The DHSC has agreed to a memorandum of understanding with the NPCC (National Police Chiefs Council) to enable police forces to have access on a case-by-case basis to information that enables them to know if a specific individual has been notified to self-isolate," a DHSC spokesperson said. "The memorandum of understanding ensures that information is shared with appropriate safeguards and in accordance with the law. No testing or health data is shared in this process," the spokesperson said.

Police will not have access to data from the NHS COVID-19 app as it works on an anonymous basis. Under legal requirements in place, anyone who receives a positive result for COVID-19 is currently required to isolate for 10 days after displaying symptoms – or 10 days after receiving their result if asymptomatic. Members of the person's household must also isolate for 14 days. Failure to comply with these legal requirements can lead to a fine starting at 1,000 pounds for first offenses, which can scale up to 10,000 pounds for repeat offenses and serious breaches of the law.

"If there is evidence to suggest you are not complying with the duty to self-isolate without reasonable justification, your local authority may pass this information on to local police forces to investigate further. This may lead to enforcement action being taken against you, which could include you being fined," notes the latest DHSC privacy information guidance related to coronavirus testing. "A police force may request information relating to positive COVID-19 tests from the NHS Test & Trace program directly, where they are investigating a report of someone who may not be complying with the mandatory self-isolation period," it said.

A spokesperson for NPCC said police forces would continue to encourage "voluntary compliance" but would enforce regulations and issue fines where appropriate. "Officers will engage with individuals to establish their circumstances, using their discretion wherever it is reasonable to do so," they said.

Meanwhile, Scotland Yard issued an update on its policing plan as London moved into the high alert Tier 2 category of lockdown rules over the weekend amid a spike in infections. It came ahead of the Metropolitan Police dispersing groups of drinkers after they spilled out of bars after the 10 PM curfew and many continued gathering on the streets in the early hours of Saturday, soon after the new stricter rules against gatherings came in. "Frustratingly, we have seen a small number of dangerous and reckless breaches of the regulations and as the alert level in London increases, we are adopting our policing approach," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist, Met Police lead for COVID-19.

"Communities across London can therefore expect to see an increase in our efforts to deal with the most deliberate, harmful, and flagrant breaches of regulations. We will not hesitate to take action against those individuals or businesses who put people at risk," he warned.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

The Rockefeller Foundation awards new grants to scale up COVID-19 testing in India

New York USA, October 19 ANINewsVoir To support the expansion of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing across India, The Rockefeller Foundation announced two new grants to The Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and PATH. The grants,...

BMW India continues its network expansion; Gallops Autohaus to represent BMW in Rajkot

Rajkot Gujarat India, Oct 19 ANIBusinessWire India BMW India today announced the launch of its ultramodern BMW Facility NEXT in Rajkot. Gallops Autohaus now represents BMW with a fully-fledged integrated retail and service facility. Based o...

Will help flood-hit people in whatever way possible: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the threat of flooding due to heavy rains still persists and assured his government will provide assistance to the affected people in whatever way possible. Talking to reporters in ...

German econ minister tells firms to diversify beyond China in Asia

German companies should diversify to other Asian markets beyond China to be less dependent on single supply chains which the pandemic has shown were vulnerable to interruption, economy minister Peter Altmaier said. Trade between the two exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020