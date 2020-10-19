Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asia Today: South Korea tests at hospitals, nursing homes

South Korea on Monday began testing tens of thousands of employees of hospitals and nursing homes to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at live-in facilities. Officials plan to complete the tests within October and could possibly expand the screening to other regions if needed. South Korea has confirmed 25,275 cases of coronavirus infection, including 444 deaths from COVID-19..

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 19-10-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 14:56 IST
Asia Today: South Korea tests at hospitals, nursing homes

South Korea on Monday began testing tens of thousands of employees of hospitals and nursing homes to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at live-in facilities. Fifteen of the 76 latest cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency were from the southern port city of Busan, where more than 70 infections have been linked to a hospital for the elderly.

The disease caused by the coronavirus can be more serious in older people and those with existing health conditions like high-blood pressure. Health workers have been scrambling to track infections in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of the country's 51 million people, as the virus spreads in a variety of places, including hospitals, churches, schools and workplaces.

From Monday, they will start a process to test 130,000 workers at hospitals, nursing homes and senior centers in the greater capital area. Officials will also test 30,000 patients who have visited and used these facilities, but will leave out hospitalised patients, who already receive tests when they are admitted. Officials plan to complete the tests within October and could possibly expand the screening to other regions if needed.

South Korea has confirmed 25,275 cases of coronavirus infection, including 444 deaths from COVID-19..

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

The Rockefeller Foundation awards new grants to scale up COVID-19 testing in India

New York USA, October 19 ANINewsVoir To support the expansion of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing across India, The Rockefeller Foundation announced two new grants to The Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and PATH. The grants,...

BMW India continues its network expansion; Gallops Autohaus to represent BMW in Rajkot

Rajkot Gujarat India, Oct 19 ANIBusinessWire India BMW India today announced the launch of its ultramodern BMW Facility NEXT in Rajkot. Gallops Autohaus now represents BMW with a fully-fledged integrated retail and service facility. Based o...

Will help flood-hit people in whatever way possible: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the threat of flooding due to heavy rains still persists and assured his government will provide assistance to the affected people in whatever way possible. Talking to reporters in ...

German econ minister tells firms to diversify beyond China in Asia

German companies should diversify to other Asian markets beyond China to be less dependent on single supply chains which the pandemic has shown were vulnerable to interruption, economy minister Peter Altmaier said. Trade between the two exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020