Swiss report 8,737 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:53 IST
The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 8,737 over the weekend, data https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/situation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzerland's public health agency showed on Monday.

The agency reported a total of 83,159 confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein. The death toll rose by 14 to 1,837.

Switzerland announced tighter restrictions on Sunday to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus hitting the country, including a nation-wide obligation to wear masks and a ban on large scale public gatherings.

