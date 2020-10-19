Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-UK in COVID-19 lockdown: What are the restrictions?

- People must work from home wherever possible. NORTHERN IRELAND - 1.9 million Northern Ireland has imposed the strictest COVID-19 restrictions seen in the United Kingdom since early summer, closing schools for two weeks, restaurants for four weeks and leading neighbouring Ireland to respond by tightening curbs in bordering counties. The closure will affect the entire hospitality sector, except takeaway and delivery services, and double the length of the October school break from one week to two.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:58 IST
FACTBOX-UK in COVID-19 lockdown: What are the restrictions?

The entire 67 million population of the United Kingdom is living under some sort of COVID-19 restrictions, though the severity of the rules varies across different countries and provinces. Following are details on the lockdowns:

ENGLAND - Entire population of 56 million under varying degree of restrictions. LEVEL 3 - "VERY HIGH" - around 1.5 million people

Household mixing banned. Pubs and bars close. Wedding receptions not permitted. Travel to or from the area should be avoided. However, there are variations within level 3. For example, gyms are open in Lancashire but are closed in Liverpool. The reverse is the case for children's soft play areas.

- Liverpool City Region - 1.5 million - Lancashire - 1.2 million

LEVEL 2 - "HIGH" - around 16.14 million people People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m.

- London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London) - 9 million - Manchester - 2.8 million

- Essex - 1.84 million - Cheshire - 931,347

- Derbyshire, Warrington, Elmbridge, North East Derbyshire, Erewash, Chesterfield, Barrow-in-Furness, York. LEVEL 1 - "MEDIUM" - The rest of England - around 38 million people.

Gatherings of more than six people banned, apart from some settings such as funerals and weddings. Pubs and restaurants to shut at 10 p.m. SCOTLAND - 5.5 million

NATIONWIDE Limit of a maximum of six people from two households meeting; takeways from pubs and restaurants allowed; accommodation may serve evening meals but no alcohol; weddings and funerals can continue, with alcohol served and a limit of 20 people; shops must reintroduce mitigations and 2 metre distancing with one-way systems.

CENTRAL BELT - around 3.4 million people Pubs closed (except takeaways); cafes must shut at 6 p.m.; no group exercise classes or amateur sports practice; bowling alleys, casinos, pool and bingo halls all closed.

- Covers Ayrshire & Arran; Forth Valley; Greater Glasgow & Clyde; Lanarkshire; Lothian (including Edinburgh) REST OF SCOTLAND - around 2.1 million people

Indoor hospitality must close at 6 p.m., with no sale of alcohol allowed; Outdoor premises can stay open until 10 p.m., including alcohol sales where licensed. WALES: 3.15 million

Local restrictions already in force across the country. Wales will impose a two-week "fire-break" lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers would have to stay at home to battle an accelerating second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

- People must stay at home, except for very limited purposes, such as for exercise. - People must work from home wherever possible.

NORTHERN IRELAND - 1.9 million Northern Ireland has imposed the strictest COVID-19 restrictions seen in the United Kingdom since early summer, closing schools for two weeks, restaurants for four weeks and leading neighbouring Ireland to respond by tightening curbs in bordering counties.

The closure will affect the entire hospitality sector, except takeaway and delivery services, and double the length of the October school break from one week to two. Retail will remain open, but "close contact services" such as hairdressers and beauticians will be closed.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

CSB Bank Q2 profit jumps to Rs 69 cr; to hike proportion of gold loans

Private sector lender CSB Bank on Monday reported over two-fold jump in September quarter net profit at Rs 68.9 crore, driven largely by core income growth. It had posted a profit of Rs 24.6 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20.The core ...

Sykes sets up centre in Hyderabad, to hire 150 people by year-end

Digital marketing and customer service firm Sykes on Monday said it has opened a new facility in Hyderabad - its third in the city - and will hire about 150 people for the centre by the end of the year. This is the companys fifth centre in ...

Romanian capital makes masks compulsory in public at all times

Romanias capital Bucharest closed schools, restaurants and theatres from Tuesday and widened the compulsory use of face masks to all outdoor spaces across the city as infection rates soared. The number of new daily coronavirus infections in...

Judo is a priority sport for India, says Sports Minister Rijiju

Insisting that judo is a priority game for India, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said his ministry would leave no stone unturned in providing all assistance to the countrys judokas in their bid to qualify for next years Tokyo Olympi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020