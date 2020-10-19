Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC to direct Centre, Delhi govt to grant paid menstrual leaves to women employees

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to Union of India and others to grant paid leaves every month to all class of women employees including daily wage, contractual and outsourced worker and during the menstruation period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:27 IST
Plea in HC to direct Centre, Delhi govt to grant paid menstrual leaves to women employees
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to Union of India and others to grant paid leaves every month to all class of women employees including daily wage, contractual and outsourced worker and during the menstruation period.

The plea was listed before the bench of Justices DN Patel and Prateek Jalan today, which didn't assemble due to some reason. Thereafter the matter was adjourned for November 23. The petitioner/Delhi Labour Union also sought directions to the respondents to provide special casual leave/ paid leave as well as to ensure separate and clean toilet facilities, periodic rests and free sanitary napkins to women employees during their menstruation period.

Advocate Rajiv Aggarwal, representing the petitioner also states that female employees form a significant part of workforce in the offices and establishments of the Centre and the Delhi Government. The plea said that at present, many employees are employed with the different sectors and performing various roles including that of officer, employee and worker. These employees perform all kinds of works including that of administrative, managerial, supervisory, skilled, unskilled, manual, operational, clerical and technical nature. These employees are employed through different modes of employment such as regular/ employees, ad hoc, deputation, daily wage muster roll workers, contractual workers and workers employed through independent contractors/ outsourcing agencies.

It stated that menstruating employees form a separate class owing to their biological necessities and differences with other employees, adding that "the Respondents treat these employees in the same manner with male employees in the matter of paid leaves. Such practice of the Respondents is discriminatory and violative of the Right to Equality and equal protection of laws guaranteed by the Constitution to these workers". It also added that article 15(3) of the Constitution enables the respondents to make special provisions for women.

"Still, the respondents have not made any special provisions for these employees. Menstruation is intrinsically related to human dignity. By not providing separate toilet facilities, separate breaks to maintain hygiene during menstruation, and paid leaves in form of special casual leaves; the Respondents are depriving the employees of their human dignity," it added. In the plea, it is mentioned that a significant number of these employees menstruate and there is very little consideration or even recognition for the emotional, physical, hormonal and physiological trauma that these employees undergo during their menstrual cycle.

Besides facing actual psychological trauma because of sudden hormonal fluctuation, the release of a large amount of extremely inflammatory lipids called prostaglandins constrict the blood vessels in the uterus and make the muscle layer contract, causing painful cramps. Some of the prostaglandins enter the bloodstream, causing headache, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. The pain is so extreme in some cases that it causes fainting and dizziness spells. That their monthly menstrual cycle is additionally painful for women who suffer from reproductive ailments such as adenomyosis, endometriosis or fibroids, the plea said. A normal menstrual period lasts from four to six days. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology initiates asafoetida farming in Lahaul Valley

Farmers of the remote Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh have started taking up cultivation of asafoetida hing, mainly due to the efforts of the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology, using the vast wasteland in the cold desert condi...

Venezuela's Citgo-backed bonds boosted by U.S. court ruling

Bond market brokers marked up prices on some of Venezuelas battered debt more than four-fold on Monday after a U.S. judge dealt a major blow to opposition leader Juan Guaidos efforts to have them declared invalid.The bonds at the centre of ...

Assessing impact of pandemic on economy, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government has begun an exercise to assess the impact of the pandemic on the economy and likely contraction in GDP, even as she did not rule out the possibility of another stimulus to b...

Maha: Co-op bank chief held in Beed for Rs 10 lakh bribery

The chairman of a cooperativebank in Parli in Maharashtras Beed district, 125 kilometresfrom here, was held on Monday for allegedly demanding andaccepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to sanction Rs 2.5 crore to anaccount holder, a state Anti Corr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020