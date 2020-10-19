New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DES48 PB-FARM LAWS-LD SESSION Assembly session: Oppn slams Punjab govt for not tabling bill against farm laws on Day 1 Chandigarh: The opposition on Monday slammed the Punjab government for not tabling a Bill to counter the Centre’s new farm laws on the first day of a special assembly session, which also saw a dharna in the House by AAP MLAs. .

DES44 PB-FARMERS-MEETING Meeting between Pb farmers' union, state GoM remains inconclusive Chandigarh: A meeting between a group of Punjab Cabinet ministers and a farmers' union here on Monday remained inconclusive with the peasant body claiming that they did not get concrete assurance from the government on many issues. DES52 PB-SIDHU-FARM LAWS Sidhu attacks Centre over farm laws, bats for govt procurement of crops Chandigarh: Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday hit out at the Centre, describing the farm laws introduced by it as a “brutal attack” on the federal structure. DES40 PB-VIRUS-COUNT COVID-19: 17 more deaths, 473 new cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Punjab on Monday reported 17 more deaths due to coronavirus pushing the death toll to 4,029 while 473 cases took the infection tally to 1,28,103. . DEL21 UP-LD FIRING Ballia firing: Court sends main accused to 14-day judicial custody Ballia (UP): A court here sent Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local BJP leader who allegedly killed a man following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops last week, to 14-day judicial custody on Monday. DEL83 CBI-HATHRAS CBI questions 4 accused arrested in Hathras case New Delhi: The CBI on Monday questioned all the four accused lodged in Aligarh prison for alleged involvement in the rape and murder of a 19-year old Dalit woman in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, officials said. DES34 UP-BYPOLL 88 candidates left in fray for UP assembly bypolls Lucknow: A total of 88 candidates for seven seats were left in the fray for the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls after the last date of withdrawal for nominations for it on Monday. DES27 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 1,746 fresh COVID-19 cases push UP's tally to 4,56,865; death toll reaches 6,685 Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,685 on Monday with 27 more people succumbing to the disease in a day, while 1,746 new cases pushed the infection tally to 4,56,865, officials said. DES21 UP-NISHAD PARTY MLA-CASE Court orders FIR against four relatives of Nishad Party’s MLA: Police Bhadohi (UP): A man and his three sons related to jailed Nishad Party MLA Vijay Mishra have been booked by the Bhadohi police on court orders on allegations that they beat up a woman relative of the lawmaker after barging into her house in August this year. .

DES43 HR-VIRUS-CASES 1,201 fresh coronavirus cases, 8 more fatalities in Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana on Monday reported 1,201 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the caseload in the state to 1,51,234 while eight more fatalities raised the COVID-19 related death toll in the state to 1,648, a health bulletin showed. . DES39 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 336 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, caseload rises to 58,360 Dehradun: Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 58,360 on Monday with 336 more people testing positive while six more infected patients died at different hospitals, a health bulletin showed. DES49 RJ-VIRUS-DEATHS 1,960 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan on Monday reported 12 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the state's death toll to 1,760, while 1,960 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,75,266..