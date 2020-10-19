Left Menu
Gujarat made remarkable strides in COVID-19 management: Vardhan

He also congratulated the state for conducting 77,785 COVID-19 tests per million population against the country's average of 68,901. Interacting with Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel along with district collectors and health officials of the state and the Centre, Vardhan reiterated that winter months and the long festive season could threaten the gains made against COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Interacting with Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel along with district collectors and health officials of the state and the Centre, Vardhan reiterated that winter months and the long festive season could threaten the gains made against COVID-19. "Active cases are currently around 7,72,000 which has been less than 10 lakh for close to a month. As many as 55,722 cases were reported in a day while 66,399 cases were discharged. Doubling time has been diluted to 86.3 days and the country will soon cross the figure of 10 crore cumulative tests," the health minister was quoted as saying in an official release.

About the management of COVID-19 in Gujarat, he noted, "From being one of the top affected states earlier, the state has shown remarkable strides to have a recovery rate of 90.57 per cent comparable to the recovery rate of India (88.26 pc)." Gujarat's active case burden now stands at 14,414, out of which 99.4 per cent are stable. Rest 0.6 per cent, comprising 86 people, are on ventilator, Vardhan said. About the upcoming festive season and the winter months, the Union health minister said, "We should all be vigilant for the next three months." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of wearing a mask/face cover, maintaining a physical distance and frequent handwashing should reach the last citizen. Steps should be taken to monitor their non-compliance. Following COVID-appropriate behaviour is simple." Vardhan took stock of preventive steps taken in Junagadh and Jamnagar districts which have been reporting a surge in case positivity in the last few weeks, the health ministry said in a statement.

About the preparedness for the upcoming festive season, the deputy chief minister said, "Standard operating Procedures have been issued for carrying out various activities safely. People visiting Ahmedabad by bus are tested outside the city limits and are referred to isolation centres if found COVID-19 positive."

